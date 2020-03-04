Garth Brooks to Play the Final Show in Original 'Austin City Limits' Venue

Austin City Limits, the iconic Texas live music series broadcast on local PBS station KLRU-TV, is moving to a new broadcast studio on the Austin Community College Highland Campus this year. But country icon Garth Brooks will be on hand to give the show's original home, Studio 6A on the University of Texas campus, a proper farewell.

On May 24, Brooks will perform a special concert, "Farewell to Studio 6A: An Evening With Garth Brooks," to benefit KLRU's "Moving Forward" campaign. Tickets start at $2,500 and go toward funding the station's new facilities.

The concert is strictly a fundraising event and won't be filmed for Austin City Limits.

Austin 360 reports that Brooks performed on Austin City Limits in its 15th and 25th seasons.

"Thirty years ago, Garth made history when he stepped onto the Austin City Limits stage for the first time," ACL executive producer Terry Lickona said. "We are thrilled and honored to have him return and make history once again, with the final performance ever on a stage that was the original home for what's become the longest-running music series on television."

Brooks seems to really love Texas. (After all, it's the state that produced one of Brooks' musical heroes, George Strait.) Last year, the singer took his Dive Bar Tour to Gruene Hall. In 2017, during South By Southwest, be performed at Auditorium Shores in Austin and even stopped by the Broken Spoke dancehall.

Brooks will receive the Icon Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, making him the first country artist to win the award. Previous recipients of the honor include Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

"I'm flattered, I'm humbled--This is going to be fun," Brooks said in a short video aired by the Today Show.

Brooks will perform at the Billboard Music Awards on the Wednesday, April 29 broadcast, aired live from Las Vegas on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you can't catch Garth in Texas, don't worry. You'll have more chances to see the country superstar on his Dive Bar Tour, which will continue this year.

