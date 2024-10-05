Garth Brooks Accuser Claims Stalking Via Multiple Names & Emails

The Garth Brooks sexual assault allegations grow darker and darker as time goes on. The accusations unveil some deeply disturbing behavior from the country star. Moreover, it shows the lengths he would allegedly go to maintain his power over people. Apparently, the lawsuit sees him go on the verge of stalking his accuser.

Recently, more information comes out in court documentation from Garth Brooks' accuser's lawsuit. Conversations bleed into the lawsuit, showing how things are hardly ever professional between him and his accuser. For instance, one set of texts showing how Brooks likes to be called 'Roosevelt' in reference to the former president. Why? He carries 'a big stick' with him. Unsettling stuff.

Additionally, one piece of the lawsuit in particular shows how evasive he is while keeping in contact with her. Given his massive celebrity status, it's natural for someone like Garth to use at least two phones. However, Brooks would also allegedly use various names and email addresses when contacting the woman. There's no telling at the moment if this is a strange, predatory kink or another example of displaying his power over her.

Here's what one section of the lawsuit to Garth states, "Brooks uses more than one cell phone, and sometimes would use different "names" and email addresses to communicate with Ms. Roe. He would tell Ms. Roe ahead of time that it would be him sending her communications, under a different name. For example, in 2019 he texted her to use a certain email address with a woman's name: '"It will come back to you as [woman's first name] [woman's last name] but that is me [smiley face emoji].'"

Moreover, Garth would allegedly send explicit texts under names of his employees. This only adds to the elusive dodging and predatory behavior evident throughout the lawsuit.