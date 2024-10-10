Garth Brooks Accuser Claims Singer Offered Her Millions To Keep Allegations Quiet

The drama around Garth Brooks continues to play out. While the singer denied sexual assault allegations, his accuser is painting a different story.

Brooks claims that it is a ply by his accuser to shake him down for money. The singer said he refused to pay money to "Jane Roe," the accuser.

He said, "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of - ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

He continued, "We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides. I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

Garth Brooks And His Legal Woes

However, the accuser's attorneys are claiming differently. They said he did offer to "write a check for many millions of dollars."

They also blasted the singer for naming the accuser publicly.

They said, "Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim. With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don't apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately."

The attorneys also alleged that Brooks offered the woman millions of dollars. They said, "He is far from the victim of a shakedown and in fact offered millions of dollars to keep this matter from becoming public."

As for Brooks, he told fans to hang on tight. He predicts this thing could last years in the courts.

"A lot's happened in the last two weeks. Let's address the elephant in the room, shall we?" Brooks prefaces. "This thing is on. It's gonna happen. And people are telling me it could be up to two years, so my suggestion is, we all take a deep breath, we all just kind of settle in and let's hold hands and take the trip together, ok?"