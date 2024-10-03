Garth Brooks Accused Of Sexual Assault By Hair And Makeup Artist

A hair and makeup artist for Garth Brooks is accusing the singer of both sexual assault and battery. She filed a lawsuit against the artist in California.

She claims the incidents with Brooks occurred in 2019. "Jane Roe" said it happened during a work trip.

Before the filing, Brooks tried to block Roe from repeating the claims with a lawsuit. He appeared as an anonymous John Doe. Roe started working with Brooks in 2017. Prior to that, she worked for Brooks' wife Trisha Yearwood, starting in 199.

Roe is accusing Brooks of sexual assault and battery. She also said he exposed himself, sent sexual texts, and discussed sexual fantasies with Roe.

Roe claims that Brooks forced her to touch his genitals during one incident. She also claims that Brooks raped her in a hotel room during another incident in Los Angeles.

"Usually there were others on Brooks' private jet but this time, Ms. Roe and Brooks were the only two passengers," the complaint states. "Once in Los Angeles at the hotel, Ms. Roe could not believe that Brooks had booked a hotel suite with one bedroom and she did not have a separate room."

Roe alleges that Brooks appeared naked and she felt trapped in the room. She then alleges he raped her. He then discussed having a threesome with Trisha Yearwood, according to Roe.

Garth Brooks Denies Claims

Brooks previously denied the claims when he tried to get them blocked as an anonymous John Doe.

"Defendant's allegations are not true," Brooks' previous lawsuit states. "Defendant is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff's well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to 'publicly file' her fabricated lawsuit."

Roe's attorney has spoken out.

"We are confident that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions," attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor, Jeanne M. Christensen and Hayley Baker said in a statement to CNN. "We applaud our client's courage in moving forward with her complaint against Garth Brooks. The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music."