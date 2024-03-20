Garth Brooks Accused of Not Playing Country Music at Nashville Bar Friends in Low Places by Reviewers

Garth Brooks may have friends in low places, but some customers at his new Nashville bar are calling the establishment out for its high prices and lack of country music. Take a look at Google reviews, and you'll notice reception is overall mixed if leaning positive. One common complaint for those knocking Brooks' bar is the lack of honky tonk.

One reviewer called out Friends in Low Places & Honkey Tonk for its lack of a country vibe. They wrote, "Place didn't have a country vibe whatsoever. Doesn't accept cash at the bar??? Like we are in america and its a country bar nocash? Have to say didn't have any country music playing either. Definitely many other places around that are much better."

Another complained about an entertainment surcharge being added to their bill. The same reviewer mentioned that the bar played "Low" by Flo Rida instead of country music when they were there.

They wrote, "There is an entertainment surcharge on each drink. Not sure if you are still expected to tip the band or if they pay them well from that surcharge. Didn't stick around long enough to find out as they were playing 'Apple bottom Jeans.' Not what I expected from the Garth Brooks name. Not like any "dive bar" I've been to. I think Garth has done well enough to help out his "friends in low places"!!? There are other venues with cheaper prices and country music if that is what you are looking for."

Another also mentioned that the bar included covers of Whitney Houston as well as the Cranberries. They wrote, "I want to hear COUNTRY MUSIC at FLP!!"

Supporters Praise Garth Brooks' Bar

Now, in Brooks' defense, maybe they just caught the bar at a bad time. Overall, the country singer's establishment seems to have garnered positive reviews on both Yelp and Facebook. Likewise, those who favored the bar pointed out that it had some of the best live bands in Music City.

One person wrote on Google, "This is our new favorite Honkey- Tonk in Nashville. FILP has a very warm a comfortable feel. Several couches scattered around to be able to relax and enjoy the live music. The live bands were some of the best we saw in Nashville this past weekend."

Another commented, "We were there January 19th for Dolly Parton birthday at the Ryman and even though we hit most of the recommended bars this was our by far favorite place! Great vibe love the arrangement! The bands were fantastic and we left for a bit but came right back and finished the night here! Great addition! Love it! Check it out!"

So, it's not all bad vibes. Of course, when it comes to running a place, you're going to have supporters and critics. However, "Apple Bottom Jeans" seems far away from how Brooks hyped the bar. He previously told Whiskey Riff, "I want the Chick-fil-a of honky tonks. I want a place you go in where you feel good, you feel safe. Everybody's got good manners. I'm hoping that there's right when you walk in it's a 'Love Everybody' stated right there. That's what it's about, right? So I want a place that's just safe. That feels good."