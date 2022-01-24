'Country Strong' Actor and Singer-Songwriter Garrett Hedlund Reportedly Arrested for Public Intoxication

Country Strong actor Garrett Hedlund was reportedly arrested this weekend for public intoxication. According to TMZ, the actor was taken into custody in Franklin County, Tennessee on January 22. He was charged with the misdemeanor arrest with a bond set at $2,100. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office released Hedlund on January 23.

The announcement of his arrest came on the same day it was announced he had broken up with girlfriend Emma Roberts, with whom he shares one-year-old son Rhodes Robert Hedlund. According to several news outlets, the couple is co-parenting and are still involved in each other's lives.

This isn't the first time Hedlund has faced legal trouble. The actor was previously sued for negligence on January 21 by Marina Venegas and her daughter, Jennifer Castillo, who alledge that the actor is responsible for a head-on crash that took place in Los Angeles on January 24, 2020.

According to the lawsuit, the women claimed Hedlund was "well past the legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration." The lawsuit also accused the actor of knowing he was "drinking to the point of severe intoxication before getting behind the wheel of his Jeep, a large and heavy Sport Utility Vehicle."

It continued, "As if the excessive drunkenness and speeding were not enough, Hedlund also began weaving in and out of his lane, speeding and passing vehicles."

According to the mother and daughter, Hedlund ran through a red light that had been red for several seconds at 50 mph, which caused the head-on collision. The actor was arrested for a DUI and arraigned in February of that year where he was ordered by a judge to seek counseling.

The actor also completed a 30-day stay in rehab and a nine-month alcohol and drug education program for first-time offenders. The incident also left him with three years probation, meaning he would still have been on probation at the time of this incident.

Back then, Hedlund's representative released a statement to E! News, saying, "When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful. Today, he is in a solid and great place."

Hedlund recently dove into the world of music, releasing his first single, "The Road" on January 21. The song comes after the actor trained for his role in the 2010 film Country Strong, starring Tim McGraw. The actor spent four months studying guitar with Neal Casal. He later went on to play at Nashville bars and record multiple songs for the Country Strong soundtrack, including "Silver Wings" and "Give Into Me."