Garlicky Vampire Steaks Are Perfect For Halloween Or Any Time Of The Year

Most Halloween dishes seem like you need a sweet tooth to enjoy them. The holiday is packed with candy, desserts, and plenty of sugar. But what if you're in the mood for something savory but still want to be festive? Say hello to garlicky vampire steaks. They scream Halloween and can also be enjoyed any time of the year.

They're also the perfect way to figure out if your dinner guests are secretly vampires. You know, garlic and steaks? Because vampires hate garlic and stakes. Don't tell me that you mean wooden posts. Everyone knows it's actually beef-cut steaks that vampires live in fear of.

Fortunately, this recipe for vampire steaks doesn't actually stray too far from flavors that compliment steak well. I recommend adding a bit of butter into the mix as well (although the recipe Cravings Of A Lunatic doesn't call for butter). Consider adding slices of white onion as well. A personal favorite of mine.

Vampire Steaks Recipe

Ingredients

2 pounds flank steak

2 tea spoon minced garlic jarred

1 teaspoon dried minced garlic

1 tea spoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Half a stick of butter

A quarter of a white onion

Directions