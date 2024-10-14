Garlicky Vampire Steaks Are Perfect For Halloween Or Any Time Of The Year

Most Halloween dishes seem like you need a sweet tooth to enjoy them. The holiday is packed with candy, desserts, and plenty of sugar. But what if you're in the mood for something savory but still want to be festive? Say hello to garlicky vampire steaks. They scream Halloween and can also be enjoyed any time of the year.
They're also the perfect way to figure out if your dinner guests are secretly vampires. You know, garlic and steaks? Because vampires hate garlic and stakes. Don't tell me that you mean wooden posts. Everyone knows it's actually beef-cut steaks that vampires live in fear of.
Fortunately, this recipe for vampire steaks doesn't actually stray too far from flavors that compliment steak well. I recommend adding a bit of butter into the mix as well (although the recipe Cravings Of A Lunatic doesn't call for butter). Consider adding slices of white onion as well. A personal favorite of mine.
Vampire Steaks Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 pounds flank steak
- 2 tea spoon minced garlic jarred
- 1 teaspoon dried minced garlic
- 1 tea spoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- Half a stick of butter
- A quarter of a white onion
Directions
- You will want to give yourself enough time to marinate your steak. I recommend overnight, but set aside at least four hours. Mix together the minced garlic, smoked paprika, salt and pepper in a bowl.
- Lay flank steak on a cutting board and gently rub your spice mixture over the piece of beef. From there, you'll put it in a container in the fridge to marinate.
- Remove your flank steak from the fridge and dump any excess juices.
- You'll want to cook your flank steak on a medium-high heat. But first chop up your white onion and add it to a pan with your butter. Saute your onions until golden brown and set aside the onions.
- In the same pane, place your steak and allow it to cook on one side for 4 to 6 minutes. Flip it then let it cook on the other side for the same. Cook a few minutes longer if you like your steak well-done
- Remove steak and chop into thin strips. Serve alongside onions and your favorite sides. Compliment your meal with some red wine.