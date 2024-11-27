Gardener Savagely Beaten While Watering Plants For Failing To Say Good Morning

A 59-year-old woman was watering her garden at her Balsam Street home when she was approached by a stranger on July 13, 2023. A 34-year-old man named Ian Atkinson, all of a sudden, insulted and brutally attacked her. The woman was able to record the man during the assault, and he fled the scene. He now serves a two-year prison sentence

"When people say good morning to you, you should say hi, you crazy b—-h," said Atkinson before he began assaulting the Boston woman. Footage from the woman's cellphone and surveillance camera video showed Atkinson hitting the woman violently. According to NBC Boston, prosecutors stated that Atkinson hit her in the face and threw her at a fence. Thankfully, the woman was able to free herself from the attack by biting him.

Atkinson then fled the scene but was close to dealing a potentially fatal blow against the woman. According to Caught In Dot, Atkinson almost hit the woman with his vehicle while leaving the area. Fortunately, he missed, and the woman was able to take note of the plates.

Police were able to track down Atkinson a few days later. From a previous unrelated case, Atkinson was already put under GPS monitoring, which facilitated the search. Meanwhile, the woman suffered a broken nose, and several bruises to her head and face. Moreover, Atkinson's attack broke one of her left eye's blood vessels.

Convicted For Assault

Atkinson waived his right to a jury trial and was later found guilty of assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the New York Post. His defense had argued that the actual aggressor was the woman. Allegedly, she had used the garden hose against their client. Footage said otherwise, so the bench trial only lasted for three days.

"For this victim, a pleasant summer morning descended into a violent and cruel ordeal for the most inexplicable of reasons," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "But, even as she was being attacked, she had the presence of mind to record video, and that decision, along with her brave testimony, provided enough evidence for the judge to make his decision."

Ian Atkinson will spend two years in a state prison followed by two years of probation.