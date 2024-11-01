Gabriel Iglesias Explains What Makes Sad Country Music So Great & I Couldn't Agree More

Nothing hits quite as hard as a great country song when you're in your feelings. Some nights, I croon Tracy Lawrence's "Can't Break It To My Heart" or Morgan Wallen's "7 Summers." My favorite this year stems from Post Malone's new album F-1 Trillion with "What Don't Belong to Me." The art of a sad country song always hits home for the real yearners out there. Comedian Gabriel Iglesias understands what I'm talking about perfectly.

One of Gabriel Iglesias' comedy specials see him ruminate on his first real breakup. The aftermath leaves him absolutely devastated. He didn't want to tour but he didn't want to go home to an empty house either. Ultimately, he finds solace in one key place. "It was the lowest point of my life. I had never felt so sad, weak, vulnerable, depressed, lonely, everything all rolled into one. It was at the lowest point of my life that I found... that's right, country music," Gabriel explains. "Country music knows when you're sad, country music knows when you're weak... when you're vulnerable and need something to fill the void. I used to fight off country music. I used to look country music in the face and tell country, 'You can take your achy, breaky heart and keep on moving.'"

Gabriel Iglesias Finds Solace in Country Music Amidst a Brutal Breakup

One night in particular leaves Gabriel Iglesias a crying, snotty mess. But then, he turns the radio on and country music starts playing. Ultimately, that's where the comedian finds his appreciation for the genre. "So, I let it play, and play and play. I listened to country music for over an hour, and I came to this conclusion. Country music has at least one song that will speak to your heart directly because you feel like the artist wrote that song specifically about you and your life because of how detailed the songs are," Gabriel says.

"Oh yeah, hats off to the country music singers and artists. You know how to do something very well, and it's not until you experience a certain time in your life that it makes sense," Iglesias concludes.