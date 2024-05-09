Future Husband And Wife Both Attend Elvis Presley Concert, Feet Apart Before They Met

In 1975, Elvis Presley put on five shows across five nights in Huntsville, Alabama. Decades later, two photographers are reflecting on the King of Rock an Roll and his music.

In an interview with WHNT, Photographer George Hill said, "It was 5 of the best shows that I'd ever seen him do." He said the musician was at the top of his form when played. Meanwhile, Keith Anderson said it was also his favorite as well. Anderson got the moment to meet Presley in an encounter he still remembers years later.

"It was intimidating and it was also extremely exciting especially for me because I had been a fan since a kid," Hill said. "The thing that impressed me most was how nice he was and how courteous he was."

Photographer Reflects On Elvis Presley

Alverson frequently took photos of Presley, more than 2000 in fact. The photographer reflected on leaving his mark on music history. "I never knew that I'd ever see him in person or meet him," Alverson told News 19." It's crazy I don't really remember a lot of the shows but I look back at the pictures and his kind of kicks it back in the memory."

Alverson ended up marrying a woman named Marsha. They didn't know it at the time, but the two were actually only feet away at the same concert. Marsha also met the singer and even got to keep his prize scarp, which now hangs on a wall.

"When I went up there I handed him a button and I just kind of pulled that scarf off of his neck and it just came off really easy, it was just real exciting, you're just so excited its hard to remember," Marsha said. The two wouldn't meet to later, but it's a strange coincidence that they share — being so close but not realizing it.

Alverson reflected on the performance, believing that Presley has a legacy that will endure the test of time. The musician stands on another level. "It's just crazy, he'll be dead in 50 years three years from now and he's still a major part of the music world," Alverson said.