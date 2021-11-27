Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This holiday season, celebrate all things merry and bright with these funny Christmas tee shirts. Add a little extra humor to your family Christmas pajamas with a funny T-shirt, or get in the holiday spirit at a Christmas party with a cute graphic tee. These funny Christmas shirts also make for an awesome Christmas gift, especially if you're doing a white elephant exchange.

Whether you want to get in the spirit with a shirt from your favorite Christmas movie (team Griswold for life) or just want something festive to wear while you're baking gingerbread or building a snowman, these shirts make the holiday season a little merrier.

Best Funny Christmas Shirts

This candy cane short sleeve T-shirt is perfect for any holiday party, pair it with a Santa hat or some leggings for an adorable outfit. Whether you rock it at the office Xmas party or wait under the mistletoe for that someone special, this lightweight shirt is great for the whole holiday season. With a variety of colors available, you can get one for the whole family so you'll all match, too.

Dress up as one of Santa's helpers this Christmas with this hilarious elf outfit men's T-shirt. We all know the Christmas season begins on Black Friday, so be sure to snag this shirt before then. It comes in a ton of sizes, including plus sizes, so you can grab one for everyone and be the jolliest bunch of elves on the block this holiday season. These shirts are perfect for any parents who want to really immerse their kids in the spirit of the holiday, you can tell them you're working as one of Santa's helpers and wear these while wrapping presents or decorating the house!

Read More: Gabby Barrett + Carly Pearce Named Hosts of Star-Studded 2021 'CMA Country Christmas'

If you're like me, you absolutely love the Grinch (PSA, Grinch-lovers are not inherently Grinches themselves, you can love the Grinch without being one!) and think that this Dr. Seuss T-shirt is perfect for Christmas. Nothing says Merry Christmas like the Grinch, which is what makes this shirt perfect for all sorts of activities during the Yule Tide. Whether you're catching snowflakes or breaking out that nutcracker, it'll be a hit.

For anyone who rejects the idea of wearing an ugly sweater to an ugly Christmas sweater party, this shirt is perfect for them. The retro design and hilarious message will make it a hit, and you won't even have to toss on that scratchy sweater with the pom-poms on it. It comes in men's and women's fit, with a scoop neck or crew neck design, so it works well for anyone. Next time your significant other is using the "I don't have a sweater" or "I don't want to wear a sweater" excuse, buy them this shirt so they can come to the party without having to compromise.

If matching T-shirts are a huge thing in your family, you need these family Christmas squad shirts. You'll all be matching, which will make it easy to round everyone up if you all go shopping together or make a visit to sit on dear Santa's lap this winter. They also make for some great pictures of the holidays afterward or are a great gift to give to the entire group of cousins when everyone gets together this year for Christmas.

This funny Santa shirt is not for just anyone but makes the absolute best addition to any holiday party. Anyone wearing this men's T-shirt is sure to get more than a few looks and tons of "ho ho ho's" and laughs along the way. If your family loves to celebrate the holiday season with humor, this hilarious Santa shirt is perfect. We don't recommend letting this guy drive a sleigh, though.

This cute T-shirt has a chicken with Christmas lights on it, which is pretty much the most random thing we've ever seen on a T-shirt. There's no wrong way to get into the holiday spirit, which is why this festive chicken shirt is perfect for anyone who has a zany sense of humor and likes to be a little unconventional. These shirts are especially ideal for anyone who actually has chickens or lives on a farm!

Related Videos