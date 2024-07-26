'Full House' Star's Daughter Opens Up About Disastrous Audition On 'The Voice'

It turns out this Full House star's daughter really didn't want to be on The Voice. She remembers the experience as being traumatic, to say the least. We're talking about Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha of course.

25-year-old Natasha recently shared her experience from her short-lived stint on the show. It turns out that she still has a lot of bad feelings about how things went.

"I have nightmares about it," Natasha, 25, shared on The Sit and Chat podcast. "I hated it. Adam Levine turned in the first maybe ten seconds of singing and then the rest of the song could not have sounded worse - like, actually, it was really unfortunate."

The podcast host joked, "Did he turn the chair back around?" Natasha responded, "He should've." For her audition, she performed a rendition of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love." The judges for the season of The Voice were Levine, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, and Blake Shelton. The Full House star showed up along with Natasha's other family members to lend support.

Despite her misgivings, Natasha did advance forward on The Voice as part of Levine's team. However, ultimately Riley Elmore sent her packing during the Battle Rounds.

She Hated 'The Voice'

Previously, Natasha said that she was mortified. She said she only went on the show because of her mother.

"The only reason I went on was because there was this thing that my mom told me - she's like, 'If there's an opportunity that comes and it scares you, you should say yes just because it scares you,'" Natasha explained on the Conversations with Olivia Jade podcast. "And the opportunity was brought to me while I was in high school so I said, well this is the perfect time to take that advice."

She ended up crying backstage.

"Both performances I sobbed my eyes out 10 minutes before I went on," she said"It was so out of my comfort zone — not the music part, but to be judged in that capacity. It really terrified me to know everyone is going to watch this."

However, she did say the experience was growing one for her.

"But when people say they've watched it I'm like, 'I feel bad for you I'm so sorry,'" she added.