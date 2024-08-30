'Full House' Star Reveals Why They Were Kicked Out of Scientology

How do you get kicked out of Scientology? Apparently, this Full House star knows all too well how to get into hot water with the organization. They reveal what they did to make those in charge furious enough to kick him out.

Recently, John Stamos goes on Matt Friend's podcast, Friends in High Places. There, he details a time in his life when he's doing anything to win over the ladies. However, one time, the Full House star gets into a bit of trouble while in a Scientology building just to make a girl laugh.

Full House Star John Stamos Explains How He Got Kicked Out of a Scientology Orientation

At the time, Stamos is 17 years old, taking his acting classes and working with his father at their restaurant. Then, he meets a 'hot girl' that invites him to a place on Hollywood Boulevard where her and her friends would be. Ever the ladies man, the Full House actor jumps at the opportunity. Afterwards, he tells his dad he would be back later.

Stamos knows very little about Scientology back then. All he knows is that his idol John Travolta is a member of the organization. Regardless, John enters the building and starts toying around with the E-Meter. The website describes it as a device where they identify 'areas of spiritual distress' in a member. However, the Full House actor doesn't digest how important it is to the organization. Rather, he goofs off with it, playing with it like a phone for the girl and their friends.

However, not everyone found the amusement Stamos did. "I was doing a Peabody and Sherman [impression], and they didn't like that. Then, I was just f-king around so much, they said, 'Get out, get going!' They just kicked me out," he explains.

Nowadays, John just finds the organization to be plain creepy, regardless if his idol Travolta is a member or not. Regardless, it works out in Stamos' favor too. Just two years later, he ends up with a big role on the iconic soap opera General Hospital. Then, he gets his big break as Uncle Jesse on Full House.