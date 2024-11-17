'Full House' Star Candace Cameron Bure Explains Why Her First Kiss Was Very Awkward

Candace Cameron Bure is known for her role as D.J. Tanner in Full House, where she played in all eight seasons of the show from 1987 to 1995. She spoke to Fox News recently, where she goes into her kiss with Scott Curtis, who played Kevin Gwyn.

The actress shared it was her first kiss, and that she was only 13 at the time. The worst part about the act was that it was in front of a live studio audience and her parents, every teen's worst nightmare.

She told the outlet, "I remember it was very embarrassing in that I knew my parents were standing off to the side watching it. You have an audience of 200 people that are watching you do this. You have the camera people, the producers, the directors, the other actors on the stage."

The kiss happened in the episode 17 of season 3, Thirteen Candles.

Bure Had First Kiss In Front Of Hundreds Of People

"The act isn't embarrassing, but it's just when you're a teenager, everything's just embarrassing. But I remember when Scott was cast, he was so sweet. He was really cute, and we really enjoyed each other and working with each other. So I was like, OK, this will be good," she shared.

I don't know what I'd be like kissing someone that age in front of all those people and my parents, but she handled the situation very well.

Bure explained to the outlet how the pair of them tried to break the nerves and relax. They tried to "be as fun and funny about it as possible" to stay "relaxed and just break the nerves that we both had."

"And it was so very innocent."

Now that she's a parent, she appreciates how the situation was much more embarrassing than she gave it credit for as a kid. "It really is embarrassing to have your first kiss in front of hundreds of people live and then knowing millions of people are going to watch it."

I definitely wouldn't have handled it as well as she had.