'Full House' Almost Cast This Hollywood Celeb As Uncle Joey Instead Of John Stamos

It's hard to imagine anyone else playing the cast of Full House, especially John Stamos as Uncle Jesse. However, that was almost the case.

During an episode of his new podcast, Fail Better, David Duchovny revealed that he was in the running for all three of the male leads on the classic sitcom.

"At first, they had me for, I think, the dad," Duchovny said but the part went to Bob Saget. "And then, they had me for the [John] Stamos character. And then, they had me for the other guy (Dave Couiler's character, Joey Gladstone). I was thinking, 'I've got to get one of these, and it's going to change my life.'"

At the time, Duchovny was a struggling actor. His thoughts went to how he was going to pay rent. "I had plenty of those pilots that I went up for when I was first out in L.A. and I thought each one was going to be the break," he continued. "I just needed to be able to pay my rent, too. That was an important thing because I just wanted a job."

Didn't Land A Gig On 'Full House'

However, he didn't end up landing a part in Full House. He jus wasn't right for the role."I can't tell you how many shows I didn't get," he said.

He was also kind of bad at the sitcom stuff. "I was really bad at that kind of stuff," Duchovny explained. "I did not know how to do that sitcom stuff. I don't know what they were thinking, that they thought I was going to exist in that world. I mean, I guess I could have learned, but I wasn't ready, I wasn't ready for that kind of energetic performance that they need."

Besides Full House, the actor also opened up about why he decided to make a podcast.

"Why am I making a podcast? The best answer I can come up with is that I feel like I've been failing my entire life, so I can speak from plenty of experience," the synopsis for his podcast reads. "Sure, I was on 'The X Files' and 'Californication,' I wrote some books and made some music. But I also got a literal F in 'The New York Times.'"

"I had a high-profile divorce and a magical mystery tour through rehab. So now I want to get into the way that failure looms over all of us and really shapes who we are. What's good about that, what's bad about that, what's holding us back in shame? Lots to unpack here."