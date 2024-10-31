Friends Mourn Loss Of Mom And Kids Who Jumped Off Niagara Falls

Chianti Means and her two children, one 5 months old and one 9 years old, leaped from Niagara Falls to their deaths. They bypassed the safety railing in an area with less exposure. All attempts to rescue them were unsuccessful.

People have widely accepted that Means' mental health had deteriorated to a point of no return. Posthumous support has erupted online for the late mother and her children. Those closest to her are beyond devastated by the event.

Mich Molina, a friend of Means, posted to Facebook, writing, "I can't even bare to write a post about her and share memories." She said that "I am literally sick to my stomach and I can't even deal with the emotions I am feeling. Just know her and her children are dearly loved by me and my children."

A choking message for such a harrowing incident.

"You really never know what anybody is going through..." posts another.

Even those who never knew Means nor her children are heartbroken about their tragic loss. "If you are going through something please talk to other people around you. This is indeed so sad,"one writes.

It's unknown exactly why Chianti Means jumped with her children from Niagara Falls.

The police have said in a statement, "The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation."

Although it's been commonly accepted that a damaged and afflicted mental state was responsible for this act, the circumstances of any potential depression aren't known.

"Mental health is no joke..." writes one, commenting on this.

Considering the location of the jump, it's clear her actions were calculated. This wasn't a spur of the moment careless leap, but a calculated act of desperation.

If you believe anyone around you may be experiencing mental health issues or problems, please reach out to them. If you yourself have experienced such ideas, please call 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.