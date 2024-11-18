Friends In Low Places: Morgan Wallen Just Blasted Through A Garth Brooks Record

Morgan Wallen has been on a bit of a record-breaking streak. His new single Lies Lies Lies has helped the country singer break yet another record as it becomes another of his hits.

Lies Lies Lies is from his upcoming fourth studio album. After months of teasing, it was finally released on July 5. It wasn't long before it became his fifth no. 1 song. It reached the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart on the week of November 23.

This makes Morgan Wallen the only country artist to have five top songs since the list's launch in January 1990. The pantheon of his number 1 hits include Cowgirls, I Had Some Help, Man Made a Bar, and Mamaw's House. Lies Lies Lies is the latest addition.

To achieve this impressive milestone, he had to beat essentially every other country music singer out there. Notably, this includes both Garth Brooks and Luke Combs. Before this single, he was neck-a-neck with these two legendary singers as they each boasted four no. 1 hits.

Well, not any more.

Morgan Wallen Can't Stop Breaking Records

This achievement is another notch in Wallen's belt that's beginning to swell.

His last tour, the One Night At A Time World Tour, was the highest-grossing tour of all time and broke all-time attendance records. He performed to over 3 million fans in 87 sold-out shows, an insane feat.

Additionally, his Dangerous: The Double Album album, released in 2021, made history as the only country album to spend its first seven weeks on top of the Billboard 200.

He's on quite the roll, and I can't wait to see which records he breaks next.

The country singer is set to next perform in 2025, for his "Sand In My Boots" music festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama. I wouldn't be surprised if he breaks a record or two there, too.

It's safe to say that Wallen is one of the greatest country singers out there right now, and with these stats, that's almost an objective statement.