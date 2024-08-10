French Runner is The Latest Collapse at Eventful Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics have been a wild state of affairs. Amidst all the incredible events and the dizzying controversies, there's also been some real scares that take place.

Recently, French runner Alessia Zarbo collapses on the track during the women's 10,000-meter final. In the middle of the race, medical workers run to the track to tend to Zerbo. ""It is quite humid and quite sticky and maybe the whole emotion of the occasion has got her as well," the announcer says for context.

It is not yet known what happened to Alessia Zarbo that made her collapse like that. However, fortunately, local media report that she's 'feeling better and recovering.' Ultimately, it's Kenya's Beatrice Chebet that walks away from the Paris Olympics on top, in addition to her victory in the 5k meter.

Zarbo is The 3rd Participant in The Olympics to Collapse

This marks the 3rd situation where competitors collapse in the Olympics and authorities cart them away. Two days before the horrifying collapse of Zarbo, Ethiopian runner Lamecha Girba attempts to clear a hurdle in the 3000-meter men's steeplechase. However, Girba hits his head when his knee catches on a hurdle. Then, he lies motionless as medical workers stretcher Lamecha away from the track. Thankfully, he regains consciousness and speaks normally afterwards and goes to the hospital.

Before that, Germany's Sophie Weissenberg prepares for her first heptathlon event. Unfortunately, she tears her achilles during warmups, clearing one hurdle but clipping the second and falling over. This proves to be devastating as she never gets to make her debut for the Paris Olympics.

Lastly, Noah Lyles didn't quite collapse but he did run race with a ton of controversy behind him as well. He places Bronze for USA in the 200 meter final. However, he races with a 102 degree COVID fever. Moreover, he has asthma as well so his participation in the Paris Olympics really could've been disastrous.