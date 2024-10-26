Frantic 911 Call Revealed In The Death Of Walmart Employee Who Died Inside Walk-In Oven

An unidentified 19-year-old Walmart employee was found dead inside one of the chain's walk-in ovens on Saturday, October 19 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Reportedly, the oven was on with a teenage employee inside, locked completely. Now, a 90-second call published by The Daily Mail brings forth more information about the tragic death.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Police received a call at around 9:30 p.m. They received information about a sudden death that took place at the Walmart located at 6990 Mumford Road. The call starts with a dispatcher describing the situation broadly. "Female is locked in an oven in the bakery, oven is on. Unsure if the staff are able to turn it off," said the dispatcher.

Later, a first responder later asks for some details about the oven itself. "The person trapped in the - on their - do we have the powers off for that, does the staff want to turn the power off? In case we do make contact" One official, after arriving at the scene, stated that the "person was out of the oven." Regional police were investigating the issue at the moment.

Investigations Continue

A Halifax police update of the case detailed the very few details they had at the moment. "The woman, who was an employee of the store, was located in a large walk-in oven belonging to the store's bakery department," reads the statement. "It is important to note that the investigation has not yet reached a point where the cause and manner of death have been confirmed."

Constable Martin Cromwell spoke with reporters about the undergoing investigation. "The investigation is complex," said Cromwell, according to the CBC. "We just want to encourage the public to be patient with our investigation and be mindful that there is family members and co-workers involved."

Walmart Canada then issued a statement via one of their spokespersons, Amanda Moss. "We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family," said Moss. "We extend our sincerest condolences to those who were closest to them." Walmart intends to continue its support for its associates. The Halifax store will remain "closed until further notice."