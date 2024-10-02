Frankie Valli Responds to Claims That He's Forced to Perform at 90

At some point, age creeps up on you. Eventually, there comes a time when the things you would do when you were younger become insurmountable. At 90 years old, I can't imagine doing much of anything besides relishing the time I have with family. The last thing I could ever think of doing is hitting the stage and performing for people. However, Frankie Valli seems to thrive underneath the spotlight, no matter what people say.

Recently, Valli and The Four Seasons go viral when fans worry about the recent performances. Many feel as if someone behind the scenes is forcing Frankie to go up there and perform when he doesn't want to do so. I mean, how could anyone still take the stage at 90 years old? He doesn't share that negative disposition though.

Age Isn't Stopping Frankie Valli From Performing

Valli responds to all the questions and concerns in a statement written to PEOPLE Magazine. There, he details how grateful he is to still be able to do what he loves. Frankie writes, "I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air. I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always."

So how does Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons pull it off at this point? The crooner breaks down their process to lend a bit of clarity for those who don't understand. Moreover, he laughs off the idea that someone would force him to perform. It's all passion and love for the craft at this point. "The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments. We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements....everything," Valli explains. "I get a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone forcing me to go on stage. Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn't want to do."

Frankie finishes the statement by expressing that he'll perform as long as he's physically capable of doing it. No one can stop him from entertaining people that love him and his band. "I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound. Like that line in Jersey Boys, I'm like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music," Valli concludes.