Frankie Valli Fans Are Concerned For Him After Seeing Him Onstage

Frankie Valli has had a difficult year so far. The frontman of the Four Seasons group, Valli has enjoyed a memorable career as a musician. Lately, however, Valli's struggles have become more prominent. First, the ongoing familial issues with his son, Francesco. Then, Valli's performance-based issues haven't gone unnoticed by his fans.

A recent clip of Valli during one of his shows went viral, showing the 90-year-old singer trying his best to perform. It seems as though Valli can't keep up, appearing distant and unfocused. Many fans have even gone as far as saying that to send Valli out onstage is committing elder abuse. Take a look for yourself.

Whoever keeps sending Frankie Valli out on stage at this point is committing elder abuse. pic.twitter.com/GZisf1Bxw6 — kereD (@i__m__kered) September 29, 2024

To be fair, it is rather difficult to watch Valli in the clip. And, of course, Valli can't be blamed entirely for this as somebody continues to put him onstage. Maybe he still loves the music, but honestly, it may be time for him to hang back and relax without the pressures of public performances.

Frankie Valli And His Recent Performance Leaves Fans Deeply Troubled

"I'd be so pissed if I paid for tickets to this. And it's not even Frankie's fault. I'm absolutely sure that someone is afraid they are going to lose a ton of $$ not sending him out on that stage. Awful," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user lamented. You have to wonder if Valli even has a full say in deciding whether he performs or not. The music industry, unfortunately, is full of predatory practices.

"Willie Nelson is a year older and he keeps touring and says it's because he loves what he does and will keep doing it until the day he dies. With that said, I saw him a couple months ago and while he definitely was showing his age, he didn't look like this," another user adds. Yeah, Nelson at least puts everything he has into his performances now. Valli just seems... absent.

"Only if he doesn't enjoy it or doesn't have the capacity to decide. Some people like to work and to remain an active member in society. If that is the case and people don't mind paying to see that, I don't see the harm." ...This is indeed a take. Never mind the fact that Valli barely looks cognizant. But I'll save my soapbox for another day. ...This time.