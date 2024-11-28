Fox News's Laura Ingraham Apologizes After Embarrassing On-Air Blunder

Look, I get it. Mistakes happen. But when you're on national TV you really can't afford to make any blunders. That's especially true in regard to mistakes like this. Fox News star Laura Ingraham had to apologize to viewers after making a mix-up on air.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Ingraham accidentally confused one black woman for another while on the air. It's not a good look for Ingraham or really Fox News as a whole. And you just know that social media took her to task after noticing the error.

Ingraham showed a photo of Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis. The show confused her for New York Attorney General Letitia James, which is the person that Ingraham was talking about. The host quickly realized the mistake and tried to correct their mistake for viewers.

She said that both women "hate Trump." Now, in Ingraham's defense, it may not have been her mistake. She may not have been the one to pull up the photo. After all, there's a whole behind-the-scenes team at Fox. Perhaps, an intern just got it wrong. But the host had to bear the responsibility.

Laura Ingraham Apologizes

"Earlier in the Angle, we accidentally showed a graphic that had a photo of another vicious anti-Trump figure, Letitia James, when we were talking about Fani Willis," Ingraham said. "So that was our mistake, but they both hate Trump."

The host was discussing the current legal cases against Trump and their outcomes.

"History's gonna remember Jack Smith and Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, and the judges who let these cases get as far as they did, as modern day Keystone Cops, who chased Trump around, hounding him, trying to keep him off the campaign trail because they hated his agenda," she said.

Following the mistake, viewers were quick to jump on social media and blast the Fox News anchor.

"Bigotry on full display,' actor and activist George Takei wrote on X.

"Laura Ingraham keeps misidentifying photos of Black people because she thinks they all look the same," another wrote. "Like the blonde women with sleeveless dresses and too much makeup who work for Fox News. "

So yeah, viewers weren't happy.