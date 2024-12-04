Fox Commentator Kelly Powers Dies After Battle With Rare Brain Cancer

Fox News commentator, Dr. Kelly Powers, has died at the age of 45 after a long battle with cancer. In 2020, she was diagnosed with a very deadly form of brain cancer: Glioblastoma. While she managed to survive throughout the years, undergoing surgeries and receiving treatment, the cancer came back this year after it went into remission in the years before.

According to a now-closed GoFundMe campaign, doctors diagnosed Dr. Kelly Powers with Glioblastoma in 2020. She had been having strong headaches and had an episode at home, passing out on the floor and having a seizure. After the doctors found the Glioblastoma, they performed an emergency surgery to remove it. She ended up having three brain surgeries, rounds of radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy.

Unfortunately, her cancer came back in 2024. While the GoFundMe campaign stated that Powers and her family were expecting to try a new treatment in Germany, the insurance didn't cover it and was expensive. Dr. Kelly Powers died in New Jersey on Sunday, December 1st.

"She was a brave and beautiful soul who could make friends anywhere she went," reads her obituary. "Kelly had a love for people and she was dedicated to helping others. She held many hobbies including gardening, surfing, ballet, biking, running, horseback riding, travel, and several more activities."

A History Of Health Issues

Brain cancer was not the first health issue Powers had to face. Back in 2018, she experienced heart failure in front of a live camera. "It's crazy - I went into heart failure while doing a report on Fox Business - live - on heart health and talking about the subtle signs that women often miss," she said in a Preferred Health Magazine article. "You can't make this up."

Before her episode, however, she had already felt symptoms such as shortness of breath or chest pain. Doctors told her that she was fine, dismissing these symptoms. However, after she had problems with her gallbladder, some exams revealed that she suffered from pericardial effusion.

It was later in July 2020 that she received her cancer diagnosis. She successfully managed to fight her cancer and she even became a mother of Bennett, a surrogate baby.