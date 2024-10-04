Fox Anchor Breaks Down Crying As Mother Describes Losing 7-Year-Old In Hurricane Helene Flood

A Fox News anchor couldn't keep it together as she heard the story of Micah. Micah was a 7-year-old boy in Asheville, North Carolina, sitting on top of a roof during Hurricane Helene. Unfortunately, the floodwaters rose, taking him and his grandparents into the raging storm. Micah's mother recalled her son's last moments.

"I'm so proud of my son because, in his last moments, he wasn't screaming for me. He was screaming, 'Jesus, Jesus, save me. Jesus. I hear you. Jesus. I'm calling upon you.' He wanted to be a superhero. And that was his goal in life. And instead, he's my hero. He was the smartest, bravest, hopeful, great friend, great son," Micah's mother recalled.

NEW: Fox weather anchor starts crying on live air as a mother describes the final moments of her son's life before he was swept away by flooding from hurricane Helene.



The mother said her son's last words on Earth were him crying out for Jesus.



"I couldn't have asked for a better son. And he was so happy up until the very end when he was screaming for Jesus. And in that moment, I think he found joy," she concludes. The Fox News anchor breaks out into tears, unable to mask her sadness.

"For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. ROMANS 10:13. This young man is in heaven today free from a world ravaged by sin," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user said in support of Micah's family.

"Praise Jesus!! Shining through the darkest hour for this mother. 'He found joy' ... This is hands down the most inspirational post I have ever seen on X. ..our true home is the Kingdom of God as Jesus proclaimed. It really is the good news!" another user adds, commending Micah's mother for the strength to tell Micah's story.

"I guess it's just my nature. Because I understand the gravity this situation. I feel Rage. It wont be appropriate to say what I really feel. My prayers to their family. And that's not hollow. That's truthful." It is infuriating when terrible things happen to children. Few things in the world are as hard to grasp as tragedies being committed to kids who can't possibly understand the full context of a situation.