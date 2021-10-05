"Four Walls," a country standard most associate with Jim Reeves, is among the old favorites William Lee Golden of The Oak Ridge Boys revisited with his sons The Goldens on forthcoming covers album Country Roads: Vintage Country Classics.

Reeves first recorded the song in 1957 with The Jordanaires handling backup vocals and Chet Atkins in the producer's chair. Golden revised it with his three sons plus grandkids and family friends as part of a three-album pandemic project. The latter's such a collaborative effort that when asked about "Four Walls" by Wide Open Country, William immediately listed off kinfolks and Golden family collaborators involved in the creation of its lyric video, which premieres today.

"The lyric video for 'Four Walls' is made up of all 'behind the scenes' photos of my three sons, Rusty, Chris and Craig, our great friend Aaron McCune and myself, as well as some of Nashville's top musicians who have played on all three of these albums," William said. "The lyric video shows captured images from in the studio like a fly on the wall. All the photos we taken by Nashville photographer, Michael Jenkins, and the video was edited by Adam Wagner."

Marvin J. Moore and George Campbell wrote the song in 1951. Beyond Reeves' chart-topping version, it's been recorded by pop singers (Bing Crosby, Jim Lowe, Connie Francis, Kay Starr, Vera Lynn), artists that blur genre lines (B.J. Thomas, Dillard & Clark, Jerry Lee Lewis) and a pair of Reeves' fellow Country Music Hall of Famers (Willie Nelson and Ronnie Milsap).

Each covers album follows a specific theme-- Country Roads: Vintage Country Classics, Southern Accents: Pop & Country Rock and Old Country Church Gospel. All three are slated for 2022 releases.

Country Roads: Vintage Country Classics

"I Still Miss Someone" "Four Walls" "Welcome To My World" "Take Me Home Country Roads" "The Great Speckled Bird" "Green Green Grass Of Home" "Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On" "You Are My Sunshine" "For The Good Times" "Jambalaya"

Southern Accents: Pop & Country Rock

"Me And Bobby McGee" "The Long and Winding Road" "Stand By Me" "Long Black Veil" "Southern Accents" "Elvira" "Multi-Colored Lady" "Bobbie Sue" "Hollywood Nights"

Old Country Church Gospel

"Come and Dine" "Old Country Church" "It's Suppertime" "If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again" "Until Then" "Why Me, Lord?" "Power In The Blood" "Too Much To Gain" "Sheltered" "Softly and Tenderly" "Love Lifted Me" "I Saw the Light"

