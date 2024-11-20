Former TV Host Sporting An Eye Patch After Suffering Brutal Injury: Latest Misfortune

Jay Leno has had better days. The former TV host recently suffered a brutal injury that left him sporting an eye patch. He looked more like a pirate than a talk show host.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Leno had a black eye and a swollen face. He also injured his wrist as well. Speaking with TMZ, Leno said that he was alright and would recover from his injury.

"I was staying at a hotel ... on a hill," he explained. "I said, 'Where's a good place to eat?' 'Oh, the bottom.' The restaurant was there, but to get to it, I didn't have a car, so I had to walk about a mile and a half around."

"I said, 'Well, the hill doesn't look that steep. It's about 60, 70 feet. Let me see if I can go down there,'" Leno continued. "I rolled down the hill. Hit my head on a rock. Knocked me in my eye."

Despite the injury, Leno left the hospital to perform a comedy show.

Jay Leno Talks Injuries

"It's not that big a deal. It's all right," Leno added. After all the show must go on as they say.

"The great thing about this age is you don't learn by your mistakes. You keep doing the same stupid thing," he said.

It's not the first time that Leno got hurt. In 2022, he ended up with burns while working on his White Motor Co. steam-powered car. Leno realized that the fuel line was clogged. "So I was underneath it, trying to clog, and I said, 'Blow some air through the line,'" Leno recalled. "Then suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas. And then the pilot light jumped, and my face caught on fire.

"My friend pulled me out and jumped on top of me and kind of smothered the fire," Leno said. He ended up in an ambulance getting oxygen and hyperbaric treatment for his wounds.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno said in a statement. "I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

"Never thought of myself as a roast comic," he later joked. "We got two shows tonight, regular and extra crispy."