Former Outlaws Guitarist Freddie Salem Dies At 70

Freddie Salem, a former guitarist for the Outlaws, has passed away. The news was confirmed via a Facebook post dedicated to a new project Salem was working on. "This morning, the Heavens parted for the arrival of a legend. Rock on high, Freddie Salem. Until we meet again." The official Facebook page for the Outlaws group went into further detail about Salem's passing.

"It's with a heavy heart that we have to tell Outlaws fans about the passing of our former guitarist Freddie Salem. Freddie passed from complications due to cancer and will be remembered for his outgoing personality and passion for music. He first appeared with the Outlaws on the album Playin' to Win and then remained in the band for the following 4 albums. He was an electric performer and beloved musician and he will be missed."

Salem joined the Outlaws in 1977, replacing Henry Paul. He went on to collaborate with the band on five albums: Playin' to Win, In the Eye of the Storm, Ghost Riders, Los Hombres Malo, and Soldiers of Fortune.

In an interview with Road to Jacksonville, Salem spoke about how much the Outlaws meant to him and what he felt he contributed the most to the group. "I definitely brought a harder rock edge to the band. At the time. I believe they were ready for the change. I never forgot the Billy and Hughie were the nucleus of the Outlaws. We couldn't change that but just enhance it with a more aggressive approach. It paid off," Salem told the publication.

Through it all, however, Salem was able to recall his fondest memories within the Outlaws. "Most memories of my tenure with the Outlaws were the best of times. We became a magnificent recording and live headling Band selling out major arenas and coliseums worldwide. It was an exciting time to build the visibility and success of the band. As far as regrets, None."

Salem was a critical part of the Outlaws' discography, and his contributions will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace, Freddie Salem.