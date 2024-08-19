Former Olympian Found Dead Inside Of Her Apartment

Daniela Larreal Chirinos was a track cyclist who competed in the Olympics on five separate occasions. Though she never won any medals during the events, she brought in other international cycling accolades. Chirinos, unfortunately, was recently found dead at her Las Vegas apartment.

Per the New York Post, Chirinos was discovered with solid food in her trachea. The cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation. Reportedly, authorities were called to Chirinos' apartment initially because the athlete failed to show up for her hotel job. According to a report, police believe that she died on August 11 — nearly a week after she was discovered.

Chirinos' accomplishments include two gold medals in San Salvador and four silver medals in other competitions. Additionally, she won three gold medals and a silver medal at the 2002 Central American and Caribbean Games.

An Olympic Cyclist Is Found Dead In Her Apartment

At the start of June, another Olympian met a terrible tragedy. J.J. Rice, who was set to represent Tonga during the 2024 Paris Olympics, passed away in a diving accident just before the games were set to begin. Per Fox 10, Rice died at Faleloa on the island of Ha'apai. His father, Darren Rice, confirmed his son's passing with the local Matangi Tonga newspaper.

"I was blessed with the most amazing brother in the whole world and it pains me to say that he's passed away," said Lily Rice, J.J.'s sister. "He was an amazing kitefoiler and he would have made it to the Olympics and come out with a big shiny medal. He made so many amazing friends all over the world."

Rice was reportedly free-diving from a boat when he suffered from what is suspected to be shallow water blackout. Rice finished in eighth place in a Sail Sydney event, earning his spot in the Olympics. He had been training and competing in Europe prior to his accident. It's always terrible when something so devastating happens out of nowhere — especially considering that Rice was 18 when he died.

It just goes to show that it's important to value the time you have with your friends and family because you truly never know what tomorrow could bring.