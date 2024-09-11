Former North Carolina Amusement Park Santa Claus Accused Of Sexually Abusing Children

He's certainly not making the nice list. Authorities arrested a former North Carolina amusement park Santa Claus for allegedly sexually abusing children.

Authorities alleged that the former Santa Claus actor sexually abused children between March 2023 to March 2024. Cherokee Indian Police arrested 78-year-old Bevier Hasbrouck Sleight III. They charged him with 13 counts of child abuse, including aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, and abusive sexual contact. They also charged him with first-degree child abuse, offensive touching, and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

According to authorities, Sleight portrayed Santa at Santa's Land Fun Park & Zoo on Wolfetown Road. However, authorities said that the incidents didn't occur at the park but at his home on Blyth Drive. But his home is located directly behind the park.

And that dear reader is where this particular story gets a bit personal. Living in South Carolina, I've driven through Cherokee several times. My wife and I often commented how creepy and somewhat abandoned the park looked from the road. Still, my wife suggested going to the park this year with our infant son. I vetoed the idea because I'm not for creepy Santa Land. That's just my opinon.

Former Santa Charged

According to authorities, Sleight allegedly abused a dozen children between 5 and 7 years old. A local woman was surprised by the charges.

"I'm just amazed and shocked. I would have never thought that," said Kim Lambert. "I have a lot of grandchildren. So, it's very shocking."

Lamber said he never seemed like he would hurt anyone. She said, "He's just really always been a super nice person. So, I'm very shocked to hear that."

According to Santa's Land Fun Park & Zoo's website, "Your kids will be excited to visit Santa at his own house in the mountains, where they will receive their own 'good conduct diploma.'" Nightmare fuel, right?

Additionally, police connected the former Santa actor to 39-year-old Caroline Roland. Roland allegedly ran a child trafficking ring. She's in jail facing 11 charges herself. Right now, authorities have released Sleight out on bond. He's no longer employeed at the park.