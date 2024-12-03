Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Had Eerie Social Media Post Before Death

Bob Bryar, the former drummer for My Chemical Romance, passed away in November and left behind an eerie post on social media. Before his death, he made three X posts on November 4 mentioning the late Linkin Park member Chester Bennington.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The authorities found the 44-year-old drummer deceased in his home last Wednesday. His cause of death remains unknown, but Bryar was last seen alive posting on X on November 4.

A Haunting Online Post Before Death

The only three posts on Bryar's X page are from this date, and the initial cryptic message is about Emily Armstrong, Linkin Park's newest lead vocalist. "emily armstrong is destroying, shredding faces and making chester proud," Bryar said, mentioning the late Chester Bennington.

emily armstrong is destroying, shredding faces and making chester proud. she was the perfect choice. AND she had to deal with the initial hate. that shit is hard. trust me. word up. — bob bryar (@bobbryar) November 5, 2024

Bennington took his own life on July 20, 2017, and he was the lead vocalist for Linkin Park. He died at 41 years old, only three years younger than when Bryar passed away.

Seven years later, Linkin Park announced that Emily Armstrong would become the new singer for the band. This 38-year-old was the co-founder of Dead Sara, a Los Angeles-based rock band.

This haunting post praised the new lead singer for taking the mantle from the late Chester Bennington, which was the last time Bryar was seen alive.

Other than this post, Bryar made two more strange posts. One said "MEGYN," and the other said "TULSI." These messages could have to do with the United States election, which happened the day after on November 5.

Three weeks later, the cops reportedly found Bryar's body "decomposing" inside his Tennessee home. The police aren't treating the death as anything suspicious or with foul play involved, according to TMZ. Otherwise, the investigation into his death has continued.

The authorities found nothing suspicious in Bryar's home, but they did have to contact animal control to take his two dogs from the premises.

Bryar initially joined My Chemical Romance to replace Matt Pelissier as the new drummer in 2004. The band formed in 2001 but broke up 12 years later in 2013.

My Chemical Romance is still to this day considered one of the most influential rock bands of the early 2000s, especially after the monumental success of its album The Black Parade in 2006.