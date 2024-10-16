Former MTV Host Says Her Cancer Spread After Keeping Tumor

Tragedy strikes for former MTV personality Ananda Lewis. Previously, in 2020, she reveals how she would often refuse mammograms to treat her stage three breast cancer. Oftentimes, the radiation exposure leaves her terrified and she rejects the treatment. Sadly, the condition has now has metastasized, unfortunately reaches stage IV.

Recently, Ananda joins CNN's Stephanie Elam and Sara Sidner for a roundtable discussion. Sara also has breast cancer, stage three for her and they candidly speak about their experiences. Lewis admits that she rejected doctors' recommendations for a double mastectomy after her own diagnosis. However, now, she wishes she took their advice. "My plan at first was to get out excessive toxins in my body. I felt like my body is intelligent, I know that to be true. Our bodies are brilliantly made," the former MTV host explains. "I decided to keep my tumor and try to work it out of my body a different way. Looking back on that, I go, 'You know what? Maybe I should have.'"

Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Wishes She Could Take Back Her Decision Against Breast Cancer Treatment

Ultimately, the former MTV video jockey expresses immense regret for not trusting the experts. But Ananda felt like she would be able to overcome this off the strength of her own body and willpower. It brings frustrating conversations with and about death. "I was just like, 'Fudge man, I really thought I had this.' I was frustrated, I was a little angry at myself, and I said, 'Man, listen, I know you're coming for me at some point. But I don't want it to be now. And if you could just wait, I promise when you do come, I'm gonna make it fun for you.'"

Hopefully, treatments aid Ananda for the foreseeable future. Nowadays, the MTV VJ tries to live one step at a time and not take this all for granted.