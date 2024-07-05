Former McDonald’s Chef Reveals One Menu Item You Should Stop Ordering

Ordering at McDonald's can be incredibly intense. There's an abundance of options and not all of them satiate that monstrous craving for greasy fast food. Sometimes, we need someone to cut through all the noise and let us know what's actually worth ordering. Thankfully, we have someone who knows what they're talking about when it comes to Mickey D's.

Recently, Mike Haracz reveals a little bit of intel about McDonald's. Previously, he thrives as one of the fast food chain's primary corporate chefs. His job involves developing new items and testing quality and sensory experiences behind the food. Nowadays, he spends his time revealing some industry secrets for platforms like Tik Tok. Now, he's sharing one option that should probably be left behind.

Mike prefaces that everything he discusses about McDonald's revolves around taste preferences. Moreover, he emphasizes that there's nothing to worry about when it comes to food safety. That said, don't order the breakfast bagel sandwiches. If you insist upon it, at least ask to steam the bagel to improve on its quality. "I feel like the folded egg used on their breakfast sandwiches tends to be dry and lack flavor," he says.

The McDonald's Corporate Chef Also Shares His Favorite Menu Item

Additionally, Haracz lets us in on what we should be ordering. For the picky eaters out there, don't worry, it's a fan favorite. Mike's favorite is the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese. He prefers it because McDonald's focuses on beef quality a bit more over the years. They don't use frozen patties like they used to. Rather, they opt for fresh patties.

However, this comes with yet another caveat. You only have but so long before the quality dips back down in past years. "If you wait too long to eat it, all of the quality improvements are lost and it tastes the way that it used to," Haracz expresses.