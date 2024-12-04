Former Mayoral Candidate Disappeared: Now He's Accused Of Murder

39-year-old Adam Arthur Rosenthal, a former Mayoral hopeful of Gainsville, went missing for seven months, only to turn up later, suspected of murder and part of an allegedly racist cult.

Videos by Wide Open Country

A search warrant was issued for Rosenthal after the body of a fellow Twelve Tribes member turned up dead. Darren Gambrel, a man in his early 30s, was found murdered on a farm in Pulaski, Tenn. Purvis. The investigator in charge of the case immediately issued a warrant for Rosenthal's arrest.

A motive for the murder has not yet been released, but Purvis is on the hunt. Currently, the cult-joining mayoral candidate is wanted for criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence. He is pretty certain the murder was caused by Rosenthal.

Rosenthal only joined the cult a few months previously. However, authorities believe this may not be the first murder he has been involved in. According to a statement by the police, they are investigating the possibility that he was also involved in serious crimes in other states. Just what these are is yet to be revealed.

Murder Mayor Involved In Supremacist Cult

The Twelve Tribes US Cult that Rosenthal and the victim of his murder were involved in has some pretty bleak views. This being said, "They feel like they've lost a family member," according to Purvis.

However, the Southern Poverty Law Centre has a lot to say about Twelve Tribes. "On first impression it's communes and hippie-vibed restaurants and cafes can seem quaint and bucolic," they say. A clean and clear appearance keeps them legal and welcome.

However, once you dig into the doctrine, it isn't all what it first appears. "Beneath the surface lies a tangle of doctrine that teaches its followers that slavery was a marvelous opportunity" for black people, who are deemed by the Bible to be servants of whites, and that homosexuals deserve no less than death," the piece by SPLC claims.

Whether the murder of the Twelve Tribes member by the former mayoral candidate has anything to do with these beliefs is still to be seen. Currently, he is due in court on December 12th. It is still unclear if he will be appealing the charges or appointing a lawyer.