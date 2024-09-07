Former Landlord Claims Georgia Shooter's Father Kicked In Door To Retrieve His Guns After Getting Evicted

Following the tragic shooting at a Georgia school, a former landlord is speaking out about the alleged Georgia shooter's father. Police arrested both Colt Gray and his father Colin following the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

Speaking with The New York Post, a former landlord is accusing the alleged Georgia shooter's father of property damage. They said they evicted the family previously. After changing the locks, the landlord learned that Colin kicked in the door to retrieve his guns.

However, the family allegedly abandoned dogs as well as wedding photos. The incident happened back in 2020. The landlord said the family fell behind on their rent and were overall very chaotic. The family left behind their two German Shepherds as well as wedding photos.

"I imagine the next place where they were renting didn't allow dogs, so they just left them," the landlord claimed. He said the alleged Georgia shooter's father ignored attempts to reach him about the dogs. They also left behind tools, an archery set, and wedding photos.

"They left their wedding photos," he said. "My wife tried to contact (Marcee) to say, 'Hey, do you want these? Like, you can have them.' And she never responded. So we ended up having to throw away their wedding pictures."

Georgia Shooter's Father Kicked In Door

Later, the landlord said Colin returned to the house to get his firearms. He allegedly "kicked in the door to get his guns out." Police convinced the couple not to file charges. They pointed out he caused minimal damage to the door.

Meanwhile, a former neighbor also spoke out about the alleged Georgia shooter's father and mother. She said the mother was abusive to Colt.

"There were nights where the mom would lock him and his sister out the house. And they would be banging on the back door, just screaming like 'Mom! mom! mom!' and crying. It was absolutely devastating," she said.

She said the children didn't have anything clean to wear.

"No clean clothes, I'm not exaggerating. It was constant abuse," she said. "It's very, very sad."

The neighbor also said Colt's mother was high or drunk.

"I would find her in the driveway, passed out, with the car running and blaring music early in the morning," Vickers said. "She would have taken the little one to daycare or pre-K. She was driving him like that."