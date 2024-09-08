Former Clemson Wide Receiver Passes Away at 26

Recently, Clemson University's Football Program announces that their former alum Diondre Overton passes away at 26 years old. Currently, there's no word on the wide receiver's cause of death.

With Overton as one of their receiving targets, the school wins two national championships from 2016-2019. Initially, he comes on board with Clemson as a four star prospect out of Page High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. Moreover, he stays local but remains as a reserve at the time. However, by senior year, the team votes him as a captain during his senior year. Across his four seasons, Diondre brings in 52 receptions for 777 yards and seven touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the former Clemson wideout never makes it to the NFL. However, he never let that stop his love of football. He continues playing the game he loves by making a few alternate stops in his professional career. For instance, he played for the CFL, the European League of Football and the UFL. Most recently, he finds success playing for the Memphis Showboats upon drafting him earlier this year.

Former Clemson teammate Tee Higgins mourns the loss of his friend on his Instagram story. "Brotha I miss you already man. I love you 5L....I'm hurting bad bout this right now. Rest Easy Big Play."

Similarly, Diondre's last Instagram post sees plenty of his friends and fans mourn the loss of the former Clemson alum. Take another former teammate Xavier Thomas, who now plays for the Arizona Cardinals at Linebacker. He comments, "I love you to death man. Doing it all for you dawg. Fly high, when I see you, we boxing."

Additionally, there are an abundance of 'Rest in Peace' comments and people expressing their love for Diondre. Condolences go out to the family.