Former CBS News Anchor Melissa Riopka Dies Of Leukemia Complications At 48

The people do bring us the news on television are definitely familiar faces. We practically feel like we know them personally. So when the announcement came of the untimely death of former Alabama-based CBS news anchor Melissa Riopka at the age of 48 from acute myeloid leukemia complications, people felt the loss deeply, including her former colleagues at WHNT.

Per popculture.com, she passed away on September 14. She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Crowe, and two children, Sam and Faith, according to her obituary.

Melissa was diagnosed with leukemia in 2023 and had "complications after a bone marrow transplant."

Melissa Riopka Hadn't Worked For WHNT Since 2022, But She Clearly Made Her Mark There

One Of Her Former Co-Workers Wrote Movingly About Melissa

"This week, I was driving through Cullman [the Alabama community where Melissa grew up] and thought about my old friend," wrote Jason Simpson on Facebook via popculture.com.

"I wondered how she was doing, thought about some of the time we spent together over the years, and never once thought that by Saturday she would be gone. Melissa was a light. There's no doubt about that. She was always an encourager even when she was discouraged in herself. She poured herself out for her family that she loved dearly, and now she can rest."

People Shared Their Cherished Memories Of Melissa

They Affectionately Poured Out Their Hearts

Melissa was recalled with genuine love and respect by those fortunate enough to be in her circle. They remembered that she was funny, hard-working, and generous. She often gave a hand to people who needed a boost with their careers. Melissa was community-minded and was very much a part of the local scene.

What Was Melissa's Background?

Her Grandparents Paula And Sam Riopka Raised Her In Cullman, Alabama

Melissa Riopka graduated from Cullman High School thirty years ago. She went on to the University of Alabama, where she earned a communication degree. Melissa found a home in the TV news business. After working at stations in Birmingham, Chattanooga, and Huntsville, she landed at WHNT eleven years ago. She became a weeknight anchor there before shifting to mornings.

Our hearts go out to Melissa's family, friends, and colleagues. She obviously had a lasting and very significant impact on their lives.