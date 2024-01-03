Former 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay's Husband Bryan Abasolo Files for Divorce

The majority of "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" marriages don't stick. Of the two franchises combined, about 19% of the couples are still together. That number will drop as former "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay's husband Bryan Abasolo has filed for divorce.

"After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," Abasolo shared in a heartfelt statement on Instagram. This revelation follows their separation on the final day of 2023, with irreconcilable differences cited as the cause of the split in documents filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Lindsay, an attorney and author renowned for her role as the first Black lead on "The Bachelorette," recently departed from her position as a correspondent at "Extra," and Abasolo continues his practice as a chiropractor. Despite their professional successes, the strains on their relationship, intensified perhaps by the spotlight they shared, have led to this unfortunate juncture.

The love story of Lindsay and Abasolo was a central narrative of the 2017 season of "The Bachelorette." Lindsay, after her historic stint on "The Bachelor," was lauded for her poise and decisiveness as she sifted through suitors, eventually finding her match in Abasolo. Their engagement and subsequent marriage in August 2019 were celebrated as a high point of the franchise, symbolizing the potential for reality TV romance to transition into a lasting partnership.

Yet, the dissolution of their marriage underscores the complexities of such public romances. "Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go," Abasolo said.

While Abasolo has openly addressed the separation, Lindsay has remained silent on social media regarding the divorce. Her New Year's Eve post, however, hinted at personal trials, referring to 2023 as "one of the hardest years of my life."

The legal proceedings reveal Abasolo's request for spousal support and the termination of the court's ability to grant such support to Lindsay, indicating a potentially complicated division of their shared assets.

Lindsay's journey on "The Bachelorette" was a beacon for diversity and representation in reality television. She once reflected on her podcast, "Higher Learning," that she embarked on the show "to pave the way for more people to have this opportunity."

