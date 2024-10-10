Former 'America's Got Talent' Judge Draws Backlash Over Controversial Resurfaced Video

Former 'American's Got Talent' judge, Howard Stern, had a very controversial skit brought back up once more when it was announced he would interview Vice President Kamala Harris.

A video of a previous bit made the rounds on X and sparked rage and uproar. In the clip, Howard Stern dresses in blackface and says the 'N-word' many times over. Such a shocking clip caught the anger of many.

Howard Stern had previously talked about the skit, although it's clear many people never saw it the first (or second) time around.

Howard Stern's Blackface Resurfaces In Light Of Kamala Harris Interview

The skit itself is not to be viewed lightly. The video has him and Sherman Hemsley parodying Ted Danson's disgraceful act. The N-word is said numerous times, and that's essentially all the substance the skit has.

Ted Danson had performed in blackface in front of Whoopie Goldberg in 1993, who were in a relationship at the time. He made several jokes using the N-word. Howard Stern, the same year, decided to reenact the scene in a parody.

When the clip initially made the rounds in 2020, Howard Stern responded. Stern is appalled at what he did but stands by the criticism. Not that he'd go about such a thing the same way again. This time around, he has yet to say anything.

Those who are disgusted at Howard Stern's past brought it up once more in light of the interview with the Vice President. Those who had not seen the clip before were sufficiently surprised and upset.

"Disgraceful," simply puts one.

Naturally, this has changed the opinions of many viewers about the interview. Many didn't wish for the interview to go ahead, and some believed this was a sign of Kamala Harris' desperacy.

The interview was still conducted on the 9th of October, and those who watched it appeared very pleased with it.

"Time heals all wounds" is a saying that comes to mind here. Whether some acts are too egregious to forgive or not varies from person to person. Some believe Howard Stern was justified due to it criticising Ted Danson's disgusting act, and because of the political and cultural climate at the time. Others believe the act was inherently evil.

For the most part, Howard Stern's previous blackface skit doesn't sit right with anyone who views it. It certainly has no place in today's age.