Former 'American Idol' Judge Cancels Tour After Getting Injured

One former American Idol judge was all set to perform during an upcoming Canadian tour. Unfortunately, she had to cancel it, citing that she'll require a "minor procedure" before she's able to get back to hosting concerts. I'm talking, of course, about Paula Abdul!

Abdul, always a captivating singer and dancer, posted a statement explaining why she had to cancel her Straight Up! To Canada Tour. "It's with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I've recently sustained. In an effort to keep going, I've received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story," Abdul wrote.

"After multiple consultations with my doctors and exploring all available options, I've been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota."

'American Idol' Judge Set To Go On Tour Gets Injured

The most regrettable part of canceling the tour for Abdul was the reality of potentially disappointing many of her fans. "I want to extend my deepest apologies to all my amazing fans in Canada and the US, you mean the world to me and this truly breaks my heart. I've been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we're together. I promise I'll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve."

Refunds are being issued for fans who have already purchased their tickets. Though her fans are sad they won't get to see her, they've also been understanding across social media. "We love you [at]PaulaAbdul. Health comes first and you must take care of yourself, first. We will continue praying for you and healing. Keep dancing in your heart."

As of now, that's where the situation has settled. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.