Former American Idol Contestant Arrested for Possessing Explicit Child Images

Heinous charges stem from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Moreover, the crime comes from one of the hometown heroes, someone who breaks out from and makes it big on American Idol. However, things take a much darker turn upon learning of his actions.

Recently, the Tulsa police department arrest 26 year old Benjamin Glaze, former American Idol contestant. They charge him with possessing sexually explicit images of a child and sexual abuse images. This happens because the Tulsa Police Sexual Predator/Digital Evidence Recovery Unit receive a tip of alleged crime. The amount of material he holds on his phone is disturbing. ""As part of the investigations, the Spider Unit obtained a search warrant for Glaze's residence," the report says of the Idol contestant. "During the search, a smartphone was recovered that was found to contain over 700 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Former American Idol Contestant Heads to Jail Over Heinous Charges

Benjamin Glaze gets his big viral moment in an exchange with Katy Perry. Back in 2018, he's only 19 years old, auditioning for his shot to be on American Idol in front of Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Ritchie. There, he speaks a little about his day job and how he meets women there. Then, Bryan plays sly and asks if he ever kissed a girl before, a nod to Perry. But Glaze admits he's never been in a relationship, therefore he's never kissed anyone.

Katy tries to make American Idol magic shortly afterwards by trying to burst Ben out of his shell. She leads him over to kiss her on the cheek. However, she jokes how she doesn't feel fully satisfied by the results and asks for another. Then, as he goes again, Perry turns her face and surprises him with a kiss. Sadly, though, this moment takes a sour note due to his charges.