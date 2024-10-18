Forget Starbucks, Easy Pumpkin Pie Spice Recipe Will Transform Your Home Brew

Who doesn't love a good Starbucks trip? Especially now, in the middle of autumn when all of their fall-festive coffees and treats are on full display. However, hitting up Starbucks everyday can start to cost a pretty penny, luckily for you I have just the solution. With this easy pumpkin pie spice recipe you will be able to turn your home brew into a Starbucks-worthy cup of Joe.

Easy Pumpkin Pie Spice Recipe

If you are trying to save time, money, and gas then stop driving to Starbucks for your daily coffee. While their coffee is superb, you can easily make your own pumpkin spiced latte at home. In fact, The Pioneer Woman shares a simple pumpkin pie spice recipe that is the perfect addition to any homemade coffee.

Spice up your next home brew with this pumpkin pie spice recipe. To make this recipe it's all about the power of five. You will need five minutes and five spices. Those five spices are your staple fall flavors, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves.

Now you may be thinking, "What? No pumpkin pie spice in the pumpkin pie spice recipe?" Bizarre, I know but you have to trust the experts. Think more actually pumpkin pie flavors than sweetener. The Pioneer Woman discusses the distinction between allspice and pumpkin spice. She writes, "Allspice is a warm and cozy spice that tastes like a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, but pumpkin pie spice is a bit more robust and flavorful with all those spices plus ginger. "

Using the allspice will give you a delicious addition to your home brew but if you are looking for that more robust and typical pumpkin-spice flavor than you can switch it out for the allspice. Whisk the cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves in a small bowl until well combined. Next store then in a small container until you are ready to use them.

How To Use Spices In Your Home Brew

The next time you are making a home brew you now have this pumpkin pie spice recipe already premade, but how do you add it? There are a variety of options for spicing up your home brew coffee and WorldSpice covers them all.

First, you could simply sprinkle a bit of your pumpkin pie spice mixture on top of your coffee. However, this works best for coffee that has steamed milk foam or whipped cream, and in that case the spices would mostly just be sitting on top.

Or you could stir your spice mixture directly into your already brewed coffee in the carafe. "The creaminess of milk will help distribute the spice flavor better." If neither of those are to your liking you could brew your spice mixture right along with your coffee. "This is the best way to really infuse the flavors of the spice into your brew and the tastiest choice if you prefer your coffee black."

The options are endless and entirely up to you, just be sure to enjoy your pumpkin pie spice home brew.