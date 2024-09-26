Forecasters Call Hurricane Helene Unsurvivable As They Urge People To Flee

Hurricane Helene is set to hit Florida in the evening (9/26). Per the BBC, the category one storm has the potential and likelihood to morph into a category four storm. Official warnings and forecasts are already urging residents to flee in preparation for what could be a full-blown natural disaster. As the outlet reports, "the governors of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia have declared states of emergency ahead of the storm's landfall."

So far, some areas of Mexico have been spared significant damage as the hurricane coasted by its northeastern coast without officially hitting the region. The mayor of Tallahassee, Florida, further warned residents in the state about Helene's impact during a news conference. "We have no more time left to wait. We urge you to stay weather-aware as we're on the verge of what could be a historic event."

Over in Georgia, schools in Atlanta will close on Thursday and Friday in anticipation of Helene. The National Hurricane Center stated that the storm could trigger "catastrophic and potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding."

Residents In The Way Of Hurricane Helene Are Recommended To Flee

South Carolina's The (Seneca) Journal issued the following statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) regarding Hurricane Helene. "As Hurricane Helene is projected to hit our local area with heavy rain and winds today and Friday. Seneca city administrator Scott Moulder said city employees are ready to respond to needs that come up in the next few days."

Additionally, some people online are hoping the storm won't be as catastrophic as forecasts make it seem. "Heavenly Father, We come before You with hearts full of concern for those in the path of Hurricane Helene. Lord, we ask for Your protection and strength over them. Calm the winds and still the waters, and provide peace in the midst of the storm," one X user stated.

"Guard the homes and lives of all affected, and guide first responders and those offering help with wisdom and courage. May Your comforting presence be with all who feel fear or uncertainty. In Jesus' name, we pray. Amen." Further, we at Wide Open Country will keep tabs on Hurricane Helene and provide meaningful updates as they arise.