For Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO, Their Epic Love Story Began At First Sight

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are a modern-day country music power couple. They're partners in everything they do, and their love story has endeared themselves to millions. But even from the beginning, sparks flew.

During an episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast on July 9, Bunnie XO revealed how the two first met. At the time, Jelly Roll hadn't quit skyrocketed to fame, but he was performing music. That's what brought him to Vegas where he first crossed paths with Bunnie. "We met at Las Vegas Country Saloon in 2015," said Bunnie. "He was opening for the Moonshine Bandits and I was like, 'What is this? What is this man? This big southern boy.'"

Fortunately, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo were able to connect with each other. The celeb said there were "not that many people there." She said the venue was like "a big room with a stage" where "everybody was walking around." The two ended up chatting and going backstage. They had an instant spark.

"We were backstage drinking and stuff like that, but J wasn't — nobody even knew who he was," added Bunnie. "He was opening for the Moonshine Bandits, you know? He might have had a little pop in Nashville, but people on the West Coast didn't know who he was. We were there for the Moonshine Bandits."

However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. Flash forward to 2018, and the two agreed to go their separate ways. However, some time apart ultimately helped them find each other again. As someone who is also married, I agree that relationships take a lot of work. But they're worth fighting for. And Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO found something worth fighting for. It's inspirational for other couples out there. At least, I think so.

Jelly Roll agrees that their relationship was worth every disagreement they had.

"I'm really glad she posted about that because I think it's important for people that admire our relationship and our love for each other, to also know that man, we put in a lot of work," Jelly Roll said.

"It ain't always been Hallmark cards and Care Bears, and we had to really put in a lot of work to be together, and it was worth it. It was worth every second. It was worth every disagreement. It was worth every split. All roads pointed back to the North Star that was all love," Jelly continued. "We're in the easy phase now."