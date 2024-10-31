Footlong Disaster: Subway Hit With Class Action Lawsuit

If you have ever questioned if Subway's foot-long sandwiches were true to size you are not alone. It is well-known that many food companies skimp on their portions when distributing their products. I mean hello, have you ever opened a bag of Lays potato chips? It's at least half air! Well one customer in Brooklyn took their complaint to an entirely new level. They hit Subway with a class action lawsuit claiming that the fast food chain severely skimps on their portions.

Subway Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Portion Size

The lawsuit's main focus is on how subway creates misleading advertisements regarding the size and thickness of their sandwiches. Daily Mail shares some specifics regarding the class action lawsuit against Subway. They wrote, "The complaint, filed in Brooklyn federal court, alleges that Subway's Steak & Cheese commercials are 'grossly misleading' as they portray the sandwiches as overflowing with meat, significantly exceeding the actual amount served."

While it is common knowledge that food companies jazz up their products in their commercials, apparently the disparity between these two sandwiches was so stark that it had to be addressed. The plaintiff, Anna Tollison, also brings up inflation in her case. Addressing that with the cost of food increasing, it is even more troublesome that you are paying more money for less food.

She admits that when she paid $7.61 for her Steak & Cheese sandwich she was fully expecting it to be the advertised size and thickness. The Daily Mail reports that, "the lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for New Yorkers who purchases the sandwich in the past three years, alleging violations of state consumer protection laws."

Will It Hold Up In Court?

With so many other pressing matters happening, I can't help but wonder will this case ever hold up in court. This is not the first lawsuit of it's kind and I am sure that Subway is no stranger to or afraid of a class action lawsuit. In fact, just in 2017 they faced a lawsuit over the length of their sandwiches.

Additionally, other fast food chains such as McDonalds, Wendy's, and Taco Bell have also faced lawsuits of similar nature. However, despite the lack of success in the past, Tollison's lawyer has faith in this class action lawsuit against Subway being successful. He believes that this particular case against Subway is "more egregious" and therefore stands a chance of holding up in court.

The internet seems to agree with him. Leaving comments like, "Maybe Subway is calling an emergency meeting because no one wants to pay $12 for a mediocre sandwich they can make for $3 at home." It will be interesting to see how this case plays out. After all of the class action lawsuits against Subway, and other fast food chains, you'd think they would stop making their advertising so false. Instead, focus some of that energy into the actual product you are selling your customers.