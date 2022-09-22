Barbara Mandrell's Stunning Former Mansion Is Headed To Auction

The Tennessee tourism industry is no stranger to country star homes. Loretta Lynn's Hurricane Mills ranch near Nashville has been a top destination for years. Dolly Parton's Dollywood, featuring a replica of her childhood home, is a must-see for any country fan. But another notable home on the classic country block is Mandrell's Fontanel Mansion and Farm. Mandrell chose the name "fontanel," the name for the soft spot on top of a baby's head, because she considered the home to be her family's "soft spot." Located just outside of Nashville, the massive property is quite a sight.

Originally built in 1987, the sprawling, three-story, 27,000-square feet mansion isn't exactly new. The mansion has over 20 rooms (13 are bathrooms!), five fireplaces, an indoor pool, and an indoor shooting range. When it was built, the Fontanel mansion was the largest log cabin in the United States. But the home's reputation as a premier Nashville attraction didn't begin until 2010. Investors Dale Morris and Marc Oswald purchased the property when the Mandrell family moved out in 2002. Eight years later, Morris and Oswald transformed the property into a gorgeous Tennessee retreat. Now, the impressive mansion is officially going to auction in October.

Six different parcels will be included in the upcoming auction. The first will include 118 acres which include the main house, outdoor amphitheater, and additional entertainment spaces, with a second parcel composed of 25 acres of empty land. The third features a smaller log home, pool, and barn, with the fourth comprised of roughly 15 acres and a series of buildings that were previously used as the inn and additional commercial spaces. The fifth is roughly 5 acres of land and a building that was once used as a distillery, with the sixth including 47 acres of land.

The auction will be held via Bob Parks Auction at 8 am on Oct. 14. It will conclude on Oct. 22. Online bidding is also available for interested parties.

The Soft Spot

Located in Whites Creek, Tenn., the property previously encompassed an inn, the Natchez Hill Winery, Fontanel Records, a massive music venue, and much more. The Natchez Hills Winery even used to host Fontanel Friday, a weekly live music program broadcast on Nashville's WSM 650 AM. Fittingly, Mandrell's daughter Jamie was the director of hospitality for the property. The property also proved to be a charming wedding venue.

Take a look inside the property

