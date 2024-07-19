Flying On Pan Am's New Luxury Flight Will Cost You More Than A Brand New Car

Pan Am is back, baby! The much-adored, now-defunct airline was the pinnacle of luxury in the skies once upon a time. For 12 days in 2025, the airline will be briefly resurrected! You can enjoy comfort the likes of which you've never seen! Don't believe me? Let Pan Am tell you themselves, then!

"Join us as we commemorate Pan Am's legendary service, quality, and caché in the 21st Century on an exclusive private air program aboard a luxurious modern aircraft, limited to just 50 participants," the official Pan Am website states. You'll be staying at international hotels, eating the finest food, and — I iterate — living those 12 days... luxuriously.

...What's that? How much is it? Well, that's a mere trifle! Surely, you can afford the $65,000 price tag, right? Don't worry, you get a complimentary branded swag bag! Plus, you'll be going to Bermuda, Lisbon, Portugal, Marseille, France, London, England and Foynes, Ireland! Doesn't that sound like fun? The best part? You'll be soloin' it! Well, you can pay a slightly cheaper $59,950 if you want to experience The Life(TM) with a friend, lover, or relative!

Pan Am Is Making An Expensive Comeback Tour In 2025

Per the New York Post, "Travelers will board a privately chartered, 'all business class' Boeing 757-200, which will feature 'upscale catering featuring continental cuisine and an open bar on all flight legs' plus special seats fitted for 'gathering/socializing.'"

...I'm sorry, maybe I misread. Boarding a what? Boeing 757-200. Oh! A Boeing plane! I can't imagine what could possibly go wrong on a Boeing flight! Nope, that certainly fills me with boundless confidence and a feeling of general safety! But how about we listen to the folks providing the wonderful experience about how excited we should be!

"As we are becoming more accustomed to travel being a commodity, usually a way to get from point A to point B at the most economical price, we offer a reminder of the Golden Age of travel," Centurion's website (backing the Pan Am tour) states. "A time when the travel itself was a glamorous experience, and when the journey was as important and special as the destination."

Come on! It's a once-in-a-lifetime event! What's the worst that could happen?