Florida's "Lieutenant Dan" Gifted $100K For New Boat By Popular Streamer After Surviving Hurricane Milton

Viral Florida man "Lieutenant Dan" has been given a "dream" opportunity from famous Kick streamer Adin Ross. The buccaneer's claim to fame was his resilience in the midst of Hurricane Milton as he wished to stick out the natural disaster in his boat.

The fame of nick-named Lieutenant Dan caught the attention of a famous Kick streamer, Adin Ross. The streamer invited the Floridian onto a live stream. The stream started as Hurricane Milton started to ramp up, with Lieutenant Dan saying "it's getting hairy right now" at the beginning of the stream.

The interview between the stubborn seafarer and the streamer lasted for 18 minutes, and in that time he shared about his tumultuous life and his reasoning. Also, Adin Ross offered him a brand new boat and Kick streaming deal.

Lieutenant Dan Offered New Boat And Streaming Deal

Near the end of the interview, Adin Ross gave his offer to Lieutenant Dan. He said that he'd pay for a new boat in the range of $50K to $100K. To go with the new boat, a streaming deal with Kick was also offered. This would allow the Floridian to "stream his entire voyages and adventures."

This would allow Lieutenant Dan to have a "passive income" through streaming on his new boat. The stunned Floridian was bewildered with the offer and struggled to find the words upon hearing the deal. "I don't know what else to say other than thank you."

He goes on to say that it's his "dream." It's also the first time in his life he's ever felt any excitement.

The generous offer from Adin Ross has been met with mixed responses. Many are over the moon for Lieutenant Dan who now has a future after a rocky life. Some are also excited to follow the man as he sails around the world.

Others, however, are criticising Adin Ross for financing someone who, realistically, is not a good example. The Floridian may have survived the hurricane thus far, but he is putting his safety on the line to remain in his boat. It spreads the message that recklessness is rewarded.

Additionally, it may come across as a slap in the face to stricken Floridians who are struggling during Hurricane Milton. Those who have done everything they've been told to do to be safe are watching helpless as Lieutenant Dan gets rewarded.

No matter what you think about Adin Ross setting Lieutenant Dan up for life, it's clear that the Floridian is beyond grateful.