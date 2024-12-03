Florida Woman Sentenced To Life For Trapping Boyfriend In Suitcase

After what a woman claimed to be a drunken game of hide and seek gone wrong, her boyfriend ended up suffocating to death. It turns out she was responsible for trapping her boyfriend in a suitcase and while watching the event, filmed him die.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Initially, Sarah Boone, 46, claimed that during a drunken game of hide and seek, her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr. 42 had climbed into a suitcase. He had sealed the zip, and become trapped, unable to open it. In the first round of court cases, back in 2020, she claimed she had passed out in a drunken stupor, never finding her boyfriend in the suitcase. He had, as a result, suffocated to death.

However, footage was found of her filming her boyfriend in the suitcase, begging for help. Her drunken voice can be heard, mocking him as he slowly expires. She clearly knew where he was, and was in no mind to help him.

Now, four years later, Boone has been found guilty of second-degree murder. The ten-day trial only took 90 minutes to find her guilty.

Little Remorse For Suffocating Boyfriend In A Suitcase

In the pictures released from the trial, Boone can be seen smiling back at the jury as she is led away. She rejected a 15-year-long sentence, and requested a new trial, citing misconduct.

Boone said she killed her boyfriend because he was abusive and she was suffering from "battered spouse syndrome." There is perhaps some truth to the statement, too. During their relationship, Torres was arrested four times for battery against Boone. However, she bailed him out every time.

In the footage, she can be heard mocking her boyfriend, telling him he had it coming as he suffocates in the suitcase. "For everything you've done to me, f-k you," she slurs to the struggling man. In the court case, she opened up more about the abuse she suffered.

During the defense, she noted that he "kicked, punched, spit on, raped, stabbed, choked" her. However, she stayed with him, and murder is never the answer. She gave her reasons for putting up with it before finally snapping. "I forgive myself for falling in love with a monster," she said. "And no matter how grotesque he may become, I still loved him, hoped, and forgave"

No matter her reasoning, Boone will have plenty of time to reflect on what happened. That is unless she gets a new trial.