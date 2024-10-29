Florida Surgeon, Who Accidentally Removed Patient's Liver, Had A History Of Complaints And Losing Patients On Operating Table

We all have bad days at work, but putting the wrong numbers in a spreadsheet or delivering the incorrect order is a little less serious than messing up as a surgeon. Nevertheless, one Florida surgeon has allegedly caused the death of yet another one of his patients due to malpractice and negligence.

Dr. Shaknovsky allegedly mistakenly removed a patient's liver during a splenectomy, causing William Bryan to bleed out. This is the second case of Dr. Shakovsky allegedly performing the wrong surgery, resulting in a patient's death. There is also a third former patient seeking claims against the doctor. He withheld his claim until now due to threats issued by Shaknovsky.

When directed to perform an ileostomy on a woman in July 2023, Shaknovsky instead opted to perform a bowel resection. The intended surgery is intended to redirect the exit of waste from the stomach. However, the surgery he performed was allegedly done badly. Post-surgery care was also insufficient, resulting in sepsis. Complications post-surgery led to the patient's death.

After Multiple Patients Deaths, His Surgeon License Suspended

In an Instagram post shared by the trial lawyer, he reveals that the surgeon has been issued a summary suspension. This temporarily revokes Dr. Shaknovskys license until the deaths of two of the surgeon's patients are understood.

He currently holds a license for surgery in both Alabama and Florida. He will not be able to conduct surgery until the case has been cleared. However, with the two pending cases, I don't expect to see him working at the operating table anytime soon.

The attorney representing Bryan's wife is quoted as saying "Last month, following the tragic death of Mr. William Bryan on August 21, 2024—resulting from Dr. Shaknovsky's catastrophic error in removing Mr. Bryan's liver instead of his spleen during a splenectomy—the Florida Department of Health issued a detailed 21-page emergency order to suspend Dr. Shaknovsky's medical license."

It is good to see that serious attention is being paid to a surgeon who has allegedly made numerous fatal mistakes with his patients. It is always a scary feeling going under the knife, and being unsure as to whether the person performing the surgery is negligent only adds to it.