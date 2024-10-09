Florida Resident's Passionate Viral Vent About Hurricane Milton Situation Met With Short-Sighted Hate

On the 7th of October, a frustrated Florida resident vents her unfortunate situation to her Tiktok fans. With a large family, she mentions that she has nowhere to go amidst Hurricane Milton. I will not be sharing her personal Tiktok as I believe she has been through enough online exposure.

The video shows her almost beside herself with upset and she considers her harsh position. In a family of six children (half of which are adopted), three adults, and four pets, her evacuation options are incredibly limited.

The Tiktok was picked up and spread like wildfire, even reaching X. In usual fashion, she received lots of online hatred. In a rather helpless position, the poor Floridian has had to suffer this sudden influx of attention whilst trying to keep her family safe.

A Family With No Where That Will Hold Them

Having such a large family during a hurricane of this magnitude is not easy. The Tiktoker, in her online venting session, mentioned that it is a tall task to simply evacuate or leave.

"Everywhere is booked," she says, when listing of all the ways others have tried to leave. Her only options at this point are to hop on an airplane and fly out of the path. Such a resort is too expensive, however.

Without the availability or the funds to stay anywhere else, all they can do is hunker down. Even her "home from home" in Tampa, where her family stayed during the last hurricane is unavailable as that may be the hurricane's next stop.

Her video was brief, but it found its way to X. Receiving lots of hate and no compassion from those making assumptions about her situation, she records a response video to clear up any claims. She mentions her gratitude to her fans, who the original video was for, and explains once more the difficult nature of her position.

A large point of criticism was about her not going to a shelter. however, she explains that she hasn't gone to one due to the lack of availability. She wishes to prioritize space and resources for those who don't "have four walls" like she does.

It saddens me to see so little understanding and care in response to a genuine and sincere video. It's clear that those who thought to make their opinions heard on her situation didn't look into her situation very well.

Her other updates show that she's doing as well as she can. In a national disaster, we should be focusing on understanding and helping each other, not shortsightedly attacking one another.